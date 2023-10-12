Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Bobrisky has said he hopes for a miracle so he can carry a child someday.

The crossdresser who is biologically male said he keeps believing he would get pregnant someday despite not having a womb.

He added that he believes miracles can happen.

In the caption, he wrote:

“I’m too pretty not to carry my own child.”

