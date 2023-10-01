Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Reality star, Ilebaye has won the Big Brother All-Stars.
The female housemate was one of the top six housemates which included Cross, Pere, Mercy, Adekunle, and Cee-C.
After four evictions, Ilebaye and Mercy were the last two housemates standing.
Ilebaye will be taking home 120 million grand prize for winning the reality show.
