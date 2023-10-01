Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Reality star, Ilebaye has won the Big Brother All-Stars.

The female housemate was one of the top six housemates which included Cross, Pere, Mercy, Adekunle, and Cee-C.

After four evictions, Ilebaye and Mercy were the last two housemates standing.

Ilebaye will be taking home 120 million grand prize for winning the reality show. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleKENDALL JENNER and BAD BUNNY go Instagram official with Gucci campaign PHOTOs
Next articleKELLY ROWLAND shows off her nipples in see through dress (PHOTOs)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply