Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Reality star, Ilebaye has won the Big Brother All-Stars.

The female housemate was one of the top six housemates which included Cross, Pere, Mercy, Adekunle, and Cee-C.

After four evictions, Ilebaye and Mercy were the last two housemates standing.

Ilebaye will be taking home 120 million grand prize for winning the reality show.