Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – The Public Service Commission has advertised 1,902 job vacancies that qualified Kenyans can apply for.

In the notice, the vacancies are spread across various State Departments.

Of the advertised posts, 1,701 of them are in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration.

The posts at the department are distributed as one for government chemist, 900 for clerical officer II, and 800 for senior support staff.

100 vacancies have been allocated to the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.

They include Children’s Officer II (50), Social Development Officer III (30), and Assistant Social Development Officer (20).

58 vacancies for the post of Land Valuer in the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

26 vacancies are in the State Department of Diaspora Affairs.

They include the Director, of Foreign Service, Assistant Director of Foreign Service, and Deputy, Director of Foreign Service.

The Commission also advertised eight vacancies in the State Department of Shipping and Maritime for the post of Shipping and Maritime Offer I.

Five vacancies are in the State Department of Tourism. They are distributed as Assistant Director, Tourism Research, Policy and Innovation (two vacancies), Assistant Director, Tourism Development and Promotion (two vacancies), and Assistant Director, Tourism Investment and Finance (one vacancy).

Also advertised is one vacancy in the post of Director, Internal Trade in the State Department for Trade.

Other positions include one position for Director, of Regional Development (the State Department for Asals and Regional Development).

Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications online through the commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal: www.pscjobs.go.ke.

Applicants are required to file the application on or before November 21, 2023, at 5.00 p.m.

The Kenyan DAILY POST