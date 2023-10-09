Monday, October 09, 2023 – A lady called Nkechinyere Ibeh has said that a woman has failed if her man doesn’t fall asleep after sex.

“If your Man doesn’t fall asleep after knacking you, trust me you have failed as a woman.

A good kpekus is a sleeping tablet,” she said in a Facebook post on Sunday. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleI dated my ex-husband for 10 years, but our marriage didn’t last a year – Actress RONKE OJO

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply