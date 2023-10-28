Saturday, October 28, 2023 – A man has advised women to never buy things their husbands cannot afford, even if they can afford it themselves.

The X user told women that if they need something and they can afford it but their husbands can’t, they should make their husbands feel they are the ones buying it for them.

He tweeted:

Do not buy things that you know your husband cannot afford to buy for you.

If you need them, find a way to make him feel he’s the one paying for them.

“Darling, I like this phone. Can I borrow you some money so you can add yours when you have the money to buy it for me?”.

End.