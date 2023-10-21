Saturday, October 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned corrupt government individuals, saying their days are numbered.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho yesterday, Ruto vowed to deal squarely with corrupt officials.

Ruto maintained he would not allow public resources meant to benefit Kenyans to be plundered by corrupt individuals.

“Tayari nimetangaza katika taifa letu la Kenya na mtaona mambo hivi karibuni ya kwamba wale wote wanaohusika na kuiba pesa ya wakenya na mambo ya ufisadi na ukora mambo yao ni matatu na nyinyi mnajua vile nimesema,” said Ruto.

The Head of State went on to say his administration will secure all public resources from being looted by the corrupt.

“Nitahakikisha ya kwamba pesa zenu mnazolipa kwa ushuru kwa jasho lenu, pesa zenu tunazokusanya katika kaunti zetu kwa levies, taxes na kwa njia zingine zote, pesa zenu zitatumika kwa nia inayofaa haibiwa, wafisadi hawatanyemelea,” Ruto added.

The President further said the government will hold the hands of all Kenyans for their contribution to the economy whether small or big.

His warning comes days after he instructed the Kenya Forest Service board to fire twenty-three forest managers and rangers over involvement in corruption.

“I have instructed the Kenya Forest Service board that all those engaged in corruption be fired and be taken to court. We have already found 23 forest managers and rangers,” Ruto said.

