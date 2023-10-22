Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Toke Makinwa says women should stop asking men for things they cannot buy for themselves.

In a chat with Iyabo Ojo, Toke averred that having the disposition that a man will buy a woman anything is the reason why men do not respect women anymore.

Toke during the chat expressed her displeasure at women who are in the habit of asking men for money to buy wigs, bags, shoes and other mundane things.

‘If you can’t buy it for yourself, don’t ask him. Don’t do it. And they are the reason why men insult women. As a women, when you now have standards, then they look at you as if you are asking for too much. Just because the bare minimum has asked you to buy her a wig”

Watch a clip from her interview below