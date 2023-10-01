Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Connie Muuru who lost her daughter, Sharon, to domestic violence has advised people in abusive relationships and marriages to walk away instead of enduring the suffering silently.

Sharon Muuru was beaten to death by her boyfriend, Salim Seem in 2016.

Ms Muuru gave the advice on Friday, September 29, while reacting to the disturbing video of Raymond Nduga assaulting his girlfriend.

The clip, which went viral on Thursday, September 28, captured the lawyer viciously slapping the woman.

“If I tell people to leave violent partners, some think that I am against marriage!,” Ms. Muuru wrote.

Are you sure what you have is a marriage or death and depression in waiting? Friends remember my daughter Sharon was beaten to death by her boyfriend in 2016…So I know what I am talking about here

I saw the video in circulation of the young girl, being slapped as if he wanted to kill her…why wait until it reaches that point of total humiliation?

I receive many disturbing messages in my inbox and I feel sorry, for what people are going through in Marriages and Relationships.

If your wife is not working and you have left her without food with children, what do you expect when you return home?…A happy and welcoming wife?

In today’s world how can you leave your wife and children without food and NOT that you don’t have money? Why make your children suffer, because you want to mistreat your wife?

Others are leaving as little as 100 bob for food… really? Is that not meant for tormenting someone’s daughter to depression? The roast meat and alcohol you are going to take with your friends, cost 100 bob?…even ugali and greens can’t be sold at 100 bob,”

Sharing photos of her late daughter, she advised people to leave violent relationships and marriages before someone gets killed or ends up in prison.

IF SOMEONE DOESN’T HAVE MONEY, IT’S UNDERSTANDABLE…BUT THIS POST IS ABOUT MEN WITH MONEY. ALLOW YOUR WIFE TO WORK,IF YOU CAN’T MAINTAIN HER AND SHE WILL BE THE WIFE YOU EXPECT HER TO BE, OTHERWISE EVEN IF YOU MARRY AND REMARRY, YOU WILL END UP GETTING THE “SAME KIND OF WIVES” BUT YOU ARE THAT PROBLEM. IF YOU ARE DONE WITH YOUR SOMEONE’S DAUGHTER OR SON, LEAVE OR RUN VERY FAST BEFORE YOU KILL THEM AND END UP IN PRISON.

THIS IS MY LATE DAUGHTER SHARON, BEFORE AND AFTER SHE GOT INTO A RELATIONSHIP, WHICH TOOK HER TO HER GRAVE, INSTEAD OF MARRIAGE. THE TWO PHOTOS OF HER DISFIGURED FACE,WAS ON HER WAY TO THE GRAVE

PLEASE PEOPLE STOP IT!!! SLAPPING SOMEONE’S DAUGHTER LIKE PITCHING BAG AND OTHERS STABBING SOMEONE’S SON 25 TIMES AS IF THEY WERE KILLING A VIOLENT ANIMAL???!!!