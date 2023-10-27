Friday, October 27, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has asked public servants who have attained 60 years to retire and go home.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the National Youth Service Reengineering Programme at the NYS headquarters in Ruaraka on Thursday, Kuria said he has discovered that most public servants who are more than 58 years old have a disability, especially eyesight.

He urged them to retire and let those young people take over their jobs.

“Once you reach the age of 60, kindly make your way back home. It has come to my attention that certain individuals, upon reaching the age of 58, suddenly discover a debilitating eye impairment.

“I have uncovered such instances and now demand that the permanent secretaries provide me with a comprehensive report on those who exploit our generosity,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST