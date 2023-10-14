Friday, October 13, 2023 – This man says if he and his wife divorce, she would have to leave their children with him and go make another with a new lover.

He stated this on Thursday, October 12, while reacting to OAP Dotun’s post, accusing his ex-wife and her brother, singer DBanj, of denying him access to his children.

“I don’t know whether it is only me, but if me and my wife divorce nobody on this earth can take my kids away from me.

If she has another man. She will leave my kids with me and go and create another one with her new lover.

All this court nonsense no go work with me sha,” he wrote.