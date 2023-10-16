Monday, October 16, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against endorsing former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as Azimio’s presidential flag bearer in 2027.

Raila, who spoke in Siaya county on Sunday during the celebration of Siaya Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga’s 80th birthday, stated since Kalonzo is a trustworthy and God-fearing leader, he is contemplating endorsing him to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

“Kalonzo has a good heart, hardworking, and one you can trust, he is also a Christian. He is trustworthy and loving,” Raila said.

“The other day, I heard President Ruto saying that he knows I will not contest and he is ready for Kalonzo. He talks about Kalonzo as if he is Kalonzo. Kalonzo is ten times better than him, he only wants to pit us against each other.”

Reacting to the announcement, Alliance for Real Change (ARC) party leader Mwalimu Abduba Dida warned Raila Odinga against endorsing Kalonzo as Azimio’s presidential flag bearer.

Dida said if Kalonzo will be the Azimio one Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer, then Ruto will have an early win even before Election Day.

“My attention has been drawn to a recent speech by HE @RailaOdinga attempting to endorse @skmusyoka. If the Prof of politics makes that disastrous move, @WilliamsRuto SHALL clean the floor with them very early.

“It is no secret that the UDA govt has failed. We need a SOLUTION,” Dida posted on his X platform on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST