Monday, October 16, 2023 – Big Brother star, Mercy Eke, has said that she won’t be getting married if she had a baby outside wedlock.

The reality show star revealed this during an interview with Hero Daniel.

According to her, she will be channeling all the love she has to her child and may not have any for her husband.

Mercy Eke also admitted that she’s being pressured by her mother and others to get married soon.