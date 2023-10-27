Friday, October 27, 2023 – An X-user has committed suicide by ingesting poison.
The deceased was vibrant on Twitter and no one knew that he was silently battling depression.
He was a young man in his early 20s and an architectural designer by profession.
Other X-users reacted in shock after learning the sad news of his sudden demise.
”RIP @ejwarui. I wish huyu jamaa angetuongelesha tu tusaidie penye tungeweza. This is not how you solve problems,” an X-user posted.
His death comes at a time when there is a mental health crisis in the country.
Hardly a day passes before a suicide case is reported.
Unemployment and the high cost of living are among the factors that have led to an increase in suicide cases.
Below are photos of the deceased X-user who took his own life.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
