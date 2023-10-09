Monday, October 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to sack over 100 chiefs in the country for failing in their job of fighting illicit alcohol in their respective areas.

Speaking during a church service in Nandi County on Sunday, Gachagua said any local administration officer who fails to support his ongoing war against illicit brew should quit.

Gachagua said he plans to fire the chiefs before Christmas to protect the country’s young people.

“I don’t want to fire chiefs, but by this Christmas, if the brew is still there, I have to sack 10 to 15 chiefs from Nandi. It will be very painful for me. I love the chiefs, but I love the young people more,” Gachagua said.

The second in command said even though the decision is painful, it will serve as a lesson to others across the country who have also slept on their duties.

“I want before Christmas, I want to sack about 100 chiefs in the whole country they serve as a lesson to others,” he stated.

