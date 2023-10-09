Monday, October 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed that he will deliver 100 percent of Mt Kenya votes to President William Ruto during the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday in Nandi County when he presided over a fundraiser at the Kapsabet ACK church, the DP made it clear that he must ensure he delivers a hundred percent votes to Ruto in 2027.

“I have called on Mt Kenya people to unite and rally together so that we push a common agenda,” Gachagua said.

The DP said he would have loved to do much better and that is why he has been working tooth and nail to ensure he puts Mt Kenya on board behind Ruto.

He claimed that the only reason some of the members were in Azimio was because of intimidation from the previous regime and that he was currently speaking to a good number of them to bring them back home.

Gachagua firmly stamped authority assuring that he oversaw the central region and sooner than later all the troops from the region would be on course as he put his region in order.

“I have called everyone from the mountain, and I want to bring everybody on board, behind President William Ruto,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST