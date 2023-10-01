Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has said she believes she will become the first Kenyan female President.

In an interview with TV 47 presenter, Willis Raburu on Friday, Sabina who is currently Jubilee Party leader, stated that a woman at the helm of the country’s leadership would be beneficial to compatriots thanks to her temperament and caring nature.

“I pray that I will be the first female President of Kenya and I pray to God that that day will come. I can tell you something about women and leadership. When a woman is in position, she is a mother; she is able to take care of everybody,” she said.

Sabina said the country would turn around for the better if a woman was the one with the instruments of power.

However, she appreciated the challenges posed to women leaders by the supposed high-handedness and abrasiveness of male politicians.

According to her, political leadership as is now is challenging for women who have to toe the line as their male counterparts steward things.

