Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has said she believes she will become the first Kenyan female President.
In an interview with TV 47 presenter, Willis Raburu on Friday, Sabina who is currently Jubilee Party leader, stated that a woman at the helm of the country’s leadership would be beneficial to compatriots thanks to her temperament and caring nature.
“I pray that I will be the first female President of Kenya and I pray to God that that day will come. I can tell you something about women and leadership. When a woman is in position, she is a mother; she is able to take care of everybody,” she said.
Sabina said the country would turn around for the better if a woman was the one with the instruments of power.
However, she appreciated the challenges posed to women leaders by the supposed high-handedness and abrasiveness of male politicians.
According to her, political leadership as is now is challenging for women who have to toe the line as their male counterparts steward things.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege stop lying to Kenyans,media, internet which never forgets and pipe dreaming,Kenyans are not fools,many so called gorillas,baboons,pigs and harlots in Kenya politics system must change there ways and speak the truth because they luck tools of leadership,Kenyan politicians are not leaders show me a leader today in Kenya and you will be shown the future of the youths in the next generation to come “hakuna”:-
1.politicians are liars
2.Many politicians women are harlots they don’t have morals sleeping with everything Tom boy dick in parliament
3.politians of today luck respect women and men towards there own people
4.politicians of to day are after satisfy there egos.
5.politicians of today are corrupt to the core hiding properties and wealth abroad looting without considering we have Kenyans who are killed by hunger instead of building dams and making dry places agricultural to feed all Kenyans
6.tribalism the number one enemy of kenya the government of today doesn’t consider all tribes it’s only ruled by two idiots Kalenjine Zakayo Ruto and Kikuyu flower girl rigathe gachagwa to make matters worse jobs employment and recruitment and you call your self a leader and forgetting your useless propaganda politician
7.politicians in Kenya are self centered meaning disinclined to consider the interests of others
8.politicians are controlled by power they forget where they come from when he/she enters government offices they think they are in heaven abusing the office with out respect for example look how they behave in traffic jams bullying other vehicles to be driven a side yet the same same mwanachi is the one paying taxes and miss used by politians
“A good objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and to help those who are doing well to do even better.”
-Jim Rohn
But in Kenya is opposite Sabina Chege the only true leader who changed Kenya and the people is the Late President and true leader Mwai Kibaki a man of few words yet he came,he so and delivered others came to harvest where they planted,To be a leader you must have a plan vision and respect,it’s not a walk in the park or walking in a beauty contest.