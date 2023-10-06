Friday, October 6, 2023 – City socialite Huddah Monroe has opened up about a harrowing incident in which she was drugged by three ladies who intended to harm her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Huddah claimed the three ladies used a man posing as an investor to carry out the evil mission.

However, she is glad that the person they sent did not take things to the extreme.

Instead, this individual displayed an unexpected act of humanity by calling doctors to provide her with food and intravenous drips.

“Ever since I got drugged in 2018, I was half dead for three days straight and it was done by three ladies who act all holy online. The person they sent liked me and he didn’t go the extreme. he even called doctors to give me food and IV drips,’’ she wrote.

Huddah said the motive behind the incident was jealousy.

“They knew they can’t PIMP me for shit. So they used my business as a game plan. Sent this dude to act like an investor. We chatted for months, did business plans and all & finally agreed to meet. The day of the meeting, the dude drugged my orange Juice,” she wrote.

Huddah reported the matter to the police and she was offered an option to press charges but she chose forgiveness.

She said one of the culprits was heavily pregnant.

“Thank God that I know people in high places. Guy had run away but we arrested him within 5hrs.

They asked me if I wanted to press charges but one of the culprits was heavily pregnant and the other 2 were in Kenya. So I chose to forgive,” she wrote.



She credited her survival to divine intervention.

She believes that God wasn’t done with her yet and granted her a second chance at life.

Check out her Instagram stories

The Kenyan DAILY POST.