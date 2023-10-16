Monday, October 16, 2023 – A Kikuyu lady who voted for President William Ruto is among the victims of demolitions in Athi River.

She emotionally narrated how she travelled from Nairobi to Nakuru to vote for Ruto, not knowing that she would lose her lifetime investment under his watch.

“This is what they have done to us. I travelled all the way to Nakuru to vote for Ruto and this is what I get in return,” the distressed woman cried out.

She burst into tears as she recorded a video of the demolished bungalow and called Ruto a devil worshipper hiding in the church.

The video has since gone viral, with most people reminding her that choices have consequences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.