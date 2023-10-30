Monday, October 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has made another promise even as Kenyans still wait for him to fulfill his campaign pledges.

Speaking during a church service at the ACK Diocese of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto announced that 2024 will be the last year the government will import maize from foreign countries.

According to the Head of State, the latest policy is geared at protecting farmers from an influx in foreign imports.

”We don’t want to import maize ever again. Next year will be the last year that we will be importing maize. From 2025, we won’t import even a single sack of maize. All the bags will be produced in Kenya,” stated Ruto.

He noted that Kenyan farmers have the ability to produce enough food for sale and consumption in the country.

”The Ksh500 billion we are spending on importing food is a mistake and we cannot continue doing that,” stated Ruto.

Further, Ruto stated that the government will provide farmers with access to dryers which he argued will be more convenient than the farmers drying their produce by the roadside.

”You can dry your maize and we will give you storage at the Cereal Board for Ksh10 per bag per month as you look for a market for your produce,” Ruto stated.

In this regard, Ruto stated that the government would avail the mobile driers at a low price to enable farmers to increase their agricultural productivity.

”We have bought 100 driers and you will distribute them across areas to help you dry your maize,” Ruto further stated.

