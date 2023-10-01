Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Singer Spyro has expressed his gratitude for how his life has turned around for good in the last few months.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the “Who’s Your Guy” crooner who turns a year older today October 1, said he started the year 2023 broke and begged to make a living but months into the year, he received evidence of God’s goodness to him.

He posted a photo of himself in front of a building and some wonder wheels and wrote;

‘’I started 2023 broke ,literally not up to 10k in my account , I constantly begged to make a living but look at me now ,Evidences abound of his goodness to me so I don’t need to explain tire 😊

The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob has made me a global boy just within months and I gladly bow my knees and return all the GLORY TO HIM … who am I that he is so mindful of me 🥲 #THANKYOU destiny changer”

