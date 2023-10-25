Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – A human rights activist has accused renowned city lawyer Cliff Ombeta of threatening to kill him.

The activist has been fighting for the prosecution of killer cop Ahmed Rashid, who is being represented by Cliff Ombeta.

“I’m a bloodhound. I smell blood I go for it,” Ombeta reportedly wrote a threatening message to the activist.

He is now urging the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to take action against Ombeta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.