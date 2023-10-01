Sunday, October 01, 2023 – A lady called Osase and her man have tied the knot after they met on Twitter.
She shared photos from their court wedding on Friday, September 29, 2023.
“I replied his dm on twitter now I’m taking his last name. It’s been an absolute pleasure being your woman.
This is to forever,” she wrote.
