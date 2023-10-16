Monday, October 16, 2023 – Moyo Lawal has opened up about the events that led to her sex tape being leaked.

The actress explained that sex isn’t something she takes lightly and she only had sex twice last year, one of which was filmed and leaked.

She added that her partner started filming “after the fact”.

She went on to explain that her relationship with the man wasn’t a casual one. She said they were already working towards marriage.

She also said she has turned down many dating offers and has been alone for most of her adult life, choosing to do life the right way.

Reacting to claims that she was the one who released the video to trend, Moyo said that was a “foolish narrative” and she has nothing to say to those who believe it.

She also revealed that she has broken up with the man in the sex video.

