Sunday, October 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has stated that Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, owes him a political debt.

Speaking in Homa Bay on Saturday, the President noted that he voted for the former Prime Minister in 2007, adding that Raila should also vote for him in the 2027 general elections.

“Mimi nawauliza, ndio Raila aitwe prime minister leo, nani alichangia hio kazi? Si ni mimi? Niwaulize tena, siku ile sisi wote tulikua tunasaidia Agwambo si tulikua tunatafuta kiti ya rais sisi wote/ Sasa mimi nawauliza kwa huu uchaguzi umepita watu wakushindana kwa hio kiti walikua wangapi?

“Si ni mimi na Agwambo? Tulipata hatukupata? Sasa tuungane na tupeleke nchi mbele,” Ruto said.

He added,”Ile deni tu bado mimi niko nayo na ntauliza Agwambo. Unajua mimi nimepigia kura Agwambo na Agwambo hajawai kunipigia kura. Sasa namngojea 2027.”

The Head of State also expressed confidence that he would floor every other contender who would vie for the top seat in the 2027 polls.

At the same time, Ruto urged Nyanza locals to maintain peace and desist from participating in anti-government protests, stressing that such demonstrations drive away investment.

“No investment will come to Kenya if we are violent people who destroy property and businesses.” We want to encourage people to come and invest in Kenya, but we must also ensure that we are a peaceful nation and that we value property and business so that we do not destroy people’s businesses and property, or we will lose investments,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST