Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has stated that out of the five presidential elections he has contested, he has lost only once.

Responding to questions during the Young African Leaders and Aspirants (YALA) Forum on Tuesday, the former Prime Minister said the only presidential election he lost was during the 1997 election.

Raila suggested that his competitors, such as former president Uhuru Kenyatta, and his successor, William Ruto, know they did not defeat him.

“I ran five times, but seriously, only four times. The real-time I lost was when I ran for the first time because I was going to test, to get to know, but I came number three.

“But I have never lost. That is my pride. It gives me satisfaction, and I can say it even when they are here, and they know they didn’t win,” Raila said.

Raila gave an example of recent revelations by a former electoral commission official who claimed the ODM leader won the 2007 Presidential election.

“You saw Senator Hamida Kibwana writing in the newspapers yesterday that the results Kivuti announced were not the results.

“Even the results Chebukati announced were not the results, and he knows it,” the ODM supremo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST