Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Kanye West told Elon Musk that he is not bipolar but has “signs of autism” from a car accident in leaked text messages.

The 46-year-old artist asked longtime confidant Ian Connor to post screenshots from text messages he had allegedly sent to Elon Musk.

As Kanye was banned from Elon Musk’s social media platform in December 2022, he was seemingly pleading for another chance while explaining himself in a long message.

In the text to Elon Musk, Kanye wrote: “I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident.”

Kanye was seemingly referencing his famous vehicle collision while leaving a recording session at a studio in LA back in October 23, 2002.

At the time, Kanye had fallen asleep at the wheel of his rented Lexus when he crashed into an oncoming car, leaving his jaw shattered in three places.

Kanye also appeared to get into more personal matters as he referenced his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian who has primary custody of their four children.

He wrote: “You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

The text also shows Kanye asking the Tesla boss when they are going to speak and that he doesn’t owe him a meeting but if they do “the nature of the relationship has to change.”

It remains unclear what prompted the text messages from Kanye in the first place.

Ian, 30, – shared the screenshots with proof that the messages had come from Kanye who asked him to “get this out to the public.”

In December of last year Elon suspended Kanye’s account after he shared a picture of a swastika interlaced with a Star of David.