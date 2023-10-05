Thursday, October 05, 2023 – A Ugandan politician and State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, has admitted to withdrawing the ambulance she donated to her district, Koboko Municipality after losing election in 2021.

The politician had viled for a parliamentary position in Koboko District and lost to her opponent, Dr. Charles Ayume, despite donating an ambulance to the electorates.

Mrs. Anite had on September 7, 2020 handed over the ambulance to the municipal health department with a pledge to keep paying the driver.

The ambulance, which had Anite’s picture emblazoned on it, later went missing from the parking yard, prompting health officials to investigate its whereabouts.

The district health officer, Dr. Denis Oloya, confirmed that the ambulance had been returned to the minister and taken to Kampala.

The Koboko Municipality mayor, Mr. Wilson Sanya, added that he spoke to the ambulance driver, who said the MP withdrew it.

Responding to a post on X on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the minister confirmed that she indeed took back the ambulance and has no apology for doing so.

“Thank you for bringing this up. First, it’s true I took back my ambulance & I have no apologies for that. Why did I do it? It’s because they didn’t vote for me. So did you expect me to walk away with nothing? Galatians 6:7 A man reaps what he sows,” she wrote.

She went on to fire back at X users who called her out for her ‘shameless and embarrassing action.

She further revealed that she sold the ambulance as she bought it with her personal savings and not from public funds.

“I am also in private sector. My dear you are not even feeling the pain I went through after losing elections. what makes you think what they did to me was good and what I did was bad. feel the pain I felt that day,” she said.

“My action was for both of us to lose. Too bad I lost elections, you lost the ambulance. Let’s move on,”

“Did you also think the ambulance was inheritance from their grandmother, and so I shouldn’t pick it back? Get serious,” she added.