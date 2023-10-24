Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Trump’s former campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis cried as she pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the Georgia election subversion case and will cooperate with Fulton County prosecutors.

At an unscheduled hearing in Atlanta, Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements, a felony stemming from the election lies that Ellis and other Donald Trump lawyers peddled to Georgia lawmakers in December 2020.

Ellis’ confession is now the third guilty plea in the past week, with former Trump lawyers and associates now flipping against him.

She was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Ellis delivered a tearful statement to the judge while pleading guilty, disavowing her participation in Trump’s unprecedented attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“If I knew then what I knew now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges. I look back on this experience with deep remorse,” Ellis said, her voice breaking at times.

These plea deals are a monumental step forward for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged the case in August and is preparing for trials against Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, his chief of staff Mark Meadows and other top figures in his circle who have all pleaded not guilty.

Ellis, Chesebro and Powell all agreed to testify on behalf of the prosecution at future trials.

In a tearful apology in court, Ellis spoke of her personal “failures” and expressed “deep remorse” while disavowing her involvement in Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“As an attorney who is also a Christian, I take my responsibilities as a lawyer very seriously and I endeavor to be a person of sound moral and ethical character in all of my dealings,” Ellis said.

But after the 2020 election, “I failed to do my due diligence,” she said.

“I relied on others, including lawyers with many more years of experience than I, to provide me with true and reliable information … what I did not do, but should have done, your honor, was to make sure that the facts the other lawyers alleged to be true were, in fact, true,” Ellis said.

According to court filings, Ellis admitted that she “intentionally aided and abetted” Giuliani and another Trump lawyer, Ray Smith, in “in knowingly, willfully, and unlawfully making … false statements to members of the Georgia Senate.”

Their false statements included baseless claims of massive voter fraud – including through mail-in ballots, and with thousands of supposedly illegal votes from felons, minors and “dead people.” Both Smith and Giuliani pleaded not guilty.

None of these allegations were true, according to multiple investigation and recounts by Georgia election officials. Trump lost the state to Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes.

