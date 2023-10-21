Saturday, October 21, 2023 – An African lady called Sylvia Obianuju Chikwendu has taken to social media to express her frustration after relocating to Canada.

In a viral video, Sylvia who was weeping profusely, said she is lonely and sad.

She said she lives in an apartment with someone who doesn’t even know she exists and that her life is just all about work and school.

She added that she misses her family and friends and that she feels like she is just existing. She stressed that she needs help.

Watch the video she shared below