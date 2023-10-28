Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Social media commentator, Solomon Buchi, is of the opinion that women should not engage in the 9-5 jobs.
In a post shared on his X handle, Buchi said the traditional method of men working while their wives are stay-at-home mothers is more sustainable for society.
He argued that doing a 9-5 job with the capricious hormonal changes women experience is ‘crazy.’
See his post below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>