Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Social media commentator, Solomon Buchi, is of the opinion that women should not engage in the 9-5 jobs.

In a post shared on his X handle, Buchi said the traditional method of men working while their wives are stay-at-home mothers is more sustainable for society.

He argued that doing a 9-5 job with the capricious hormonal changes women experience is ‘crazy.’

See his post below