Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Former Chelsea and Real Madrid player, Eden Hazard has admitted that he ‘does not miss playing football’ after hanging up his boots at the start of October.

The Belgian, who was released by Real Madrid earlier this summer, appeared on the red carpet at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night, October 30.

The 32-year-old spoke on life after retirement and admitted that he’d been enjoying time with his family.

When asked by TNT Sports how he was enjoying life after football, he said: ‘It’s perfect. It’s perfect. I’m enjoying life and family in the kids.

‘I can do what I want and it’s a perfect life.’

Hazard, had been left without a club after his contract with Madrid was terminated after he had made just 76 appearances for Los Blancos.

When asked whether he still watched football, he said: ‘Of course. I have kids. They play football.

‘I watch it on TV when I can. I do other things also but at the moment I don’t miss playing football. Let’s see in a few months.’

The Belgian international scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea, with his highest finish at the Ballon d’Or coming in 2015 where he ranked eighth.

Speaking after his retirement earlier this October, Hazard explained his decision in more detail.

‘I had always said that I would stop as soon as I didn’t have fun on the pitch anymore. I didn’t want to go and play somewhere for the money,’ he told L’Avenir.

‘It was the best solution. I didn’t enjoy training anymore… And I wasn’t playing anymore. The decision was simple.

‘In life, you can’t explain everything. I am at peace with myself. I’m happy. I have so many things to do outside of football that I was able to make a serene choice.’