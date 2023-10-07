Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Superstar Burna Boy has revealed that he doesn’t like the people on Twitter now known as X.

Burna Boy who disclosed this during an interview on KissFresh, said he thought that it is only Nigerians on Twitter who are “mad”, until he visited Kenya, South Africa and the US, only to find these 3 countries ‘more mad’

Burna Boy said he was surprised to discover that Twitter users all over the world have the same traits.