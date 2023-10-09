Monday, October 09, 2023 – Footballer Victor Osimhen has said he can’t be with a woman who brings nothing to the table.

The Napoli striker made this clear during an interview with media personality, Korty EO.

He said:

“I don’t care about looks o. If you’re not bringing anything to the table I’m not doing anything o.

“I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl, Birkin bag of how much? One hundred and something K, right? And when it’s my turn, you’re telling me, ‘A king is born today’.”

