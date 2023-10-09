Monday, October 09, 2023 – Actress Ronke “Oshodioke” Ojo has shared some insight into her marriage which lasted less than a year.

During an interview with Biola Bayo, the actress described her ex-husband as a nice man, but said he wasn’t “husband material.”

The actress who revealed that she didn’t marry him because he’s handsome, further disclosed that they dated for 10 years but their marriage didn’t last up to a year.

Ronke also accused her ex of cheating throughout the time they were together.