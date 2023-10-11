Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Politician, Ned Nwoko, has taken to social media to celebrate one of his wives, actress Regina Daniels, who turned a year older on October 10.

In his post, Nwoko stated that he cherishes every moment he shares with Regina.

‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife! Your selfless support and love have enriched our lives. Your maturity and dedication to family are truly admirable. Your growth in life endeavors is an inspiration to us all. I cherish every moment with you my dear wife, and today, on your special day, we celebrate you and the wonderful person you are.

On Behalf of the Family we say Happy Birthday.” He wrote