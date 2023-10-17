Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said he cannot apologise for defending fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda.`

On Monday, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Eric Theuri, asked the veteran trade unionist to apologise to Kenyans for defending Brian Mwenda who has been masquerading as a lawyer despite not attending any law class.

However, in a statement, Atwoli in said he would not apologise, saying even LSK members practice law without required accreditations.

“I am not prepared, willing, and available to issue any apology or withdraw my support for Brian Mwenda and calls for Recognition of Prior Learning in the field of Law,” Atwoli stated.

“Brian’s case cannot be about integrity and other ethical values and virtues that LSK claims to hold dear considering a majority of their members cannot stand the test. This is an issue of inclusivity and accessibility of professions in Kenya and appreciating apprenticeship by implementing Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL),” Atwoli added.

He also challenged Theuri to hold an urgent meeting with the LSK council regarding rogue lawyers and disclose the disciplinary measures taken against them.

