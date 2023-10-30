Monday, October 30, 2023 – A single mother of two has recalled how she called her ex-husband to ask him for money to take care of their kids but instead he handed the phone to his then girlfriend to insult her.

She disclosed this while reacting to the video of Face of Beauty founder who narrated how her husband abandoned her and their children after allegedly ruining her financially.

“When I left mine, one time I called to ask money for the kids and he gave the phone to his then girlfriend to insult me. Omo, the girl was raining insults on me, a lady I’ve never seen, spoken of before, collected the phone to curse me, oh, I brought hell down on her,” she wrote.