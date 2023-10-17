Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Will Smith continues to speak out about the bombshells dropped by his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith in her new memoir “Worthy.”

The father-of-three penned a letter to British podcaster, author and life coach Jay Shetty, who read the message to Pinkett Smith on a new episode of his podcast “On Purpose.”

Will Smith wrote in the letter which was read to Jada in the podcast that aired on Monday, Oct. 16, “I just turned the final page of ‘Worthy’. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place.”

He continued, “It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.”

Smith, who married Pinkett Smith in 1997, even expressed regret in regards to his own actions during their 25-year marriage.

“I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you,” he wrote in the letter.

“If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

After Petty finished reading Will Smith’s words, Jada Pinkett Smith gave a hearty laugh on the podcast.

“He knows I can’t have no Merlot!,” she exclaimed. “That’s beautiful. That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”

She continued in tears: “To hear him say that he would have hugged me more is me hearing him say he would have taken a bit more time to listen and understand.”

“Worthy” hits bookstores today, Oct. 17. It includes a number of bombshells regarding Pinkett Smith’s marriage, including the fact that she and Smith have been separated since 2016 and that she considered Tupac Shakur her soul mate.

Despite their separation, the couple, who have two kids together, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, have no plans of divorcing.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” she stated during an NBC interview with Hoda Kotb that aired on Oct. 13.. “And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Below is a video Jada posted on Oct. 1, showing Will celebrating her new book with her.