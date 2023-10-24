Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Prince Michael has apologized for going public with his sexual escapades with Lori Harvey.

Recall that in the “We in Miami” podcast earlier this week, Michael shared details of how he and Lori would Uber to each other’s places for sex, and he claimed they never used a condom.

He claimed the trysts went down years ago when, as he puts it, Lori was thick and he clearly misses that ‘ol thang.

Michael also admitted trying to secretly record one of their hookup sessions but says there was no fooling Lori, who always suspected something.

Prince Michael also took joy in allegedly dismantling Saweetie’s family. He claimed he banged her mother and then got a DM from her husband accusing him of breaking up a happy home.

Apologizing for his comment, Prince Michael said he attempted to be funny with his responses but admits to failing at that, and blames his own insecurities for ruining things with Lori.

Lori is currently dating Damson Idris and was linked to Quavo, Future, Michael B. Jordan and Diddy in the past.