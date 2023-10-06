Friday, October 6, 2023 – Outgoing Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has thanked President William Ruto for transferring him from the docket and taking him to the public service ministry.

Speaking in Garissa, where he presided over opening an industrial park on Thursday, Kuria said he was ready to serve the president in whatever capacity he was called to.

During his speech, Kuria reiterated his allegiance to Ruto, saying what mattered to him was to help the head of state attain his goals and fulfill the Kenya Kwanza administration’s manifesto to the electorate.

“As you heard. I am now the Cabinet Secretary of Public Service where I will be overseeing performance issues. I have taken up the docket from my sister Aisha Jumwa who leaves to lead the Culture, Gender, and Arts ministry,” Kuria stated.

“Hata hio ya gender ningeambiwa niifanye ningeifanya kisawasawa sababu hawa wamama na vijana wanataka kuhudumiwa (Even if I were assigned to be the Gender CS I would diligently serve because the women and youth of this country deserve services too),” Kuria said

He observed that the government cannot stop serving people because of leadership changes.

This is the first time Ruto has reshuffled his Cabinet since making his appointments after being sworn in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST