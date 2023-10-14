Friday, October 13, 2023 – Big Brother’s Phyna has cried out over what she described as her internal battles.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the winner of the Big Brother Level up season, said she is going through hell.

According to her, the internal battles she is fighting are too big for her.

Her post comes weeks after her father granted an interview in which he alleged that she has abandoned him and other family members.

