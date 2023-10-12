Thursday, October 12, 2023 – An X user battling alcoholism is seeking help after his wife wrote him a message on WhatsApp and threatened to walk out of their troubled marriage.

In the message, his distressed wife laments after he came back home totally drunk last Saturday at around 2 a.m.

He vomited in the washroom and spent the night there.

He has tried to quit alcohol in vain.

This is what he posted on X(formerly Twitter) seeking help.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.