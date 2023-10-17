Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Controversial Nominated Senator and Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, has reminisced about when she was scouted for Miss Kenya.

Back then, she was a law student at the Kenya School of Law.

Organizers of the Miss Kenya beauty pageant competition spotted her and selected her to be among the contestants.

She even undertook modelling lessons but her dad told her to choose between modelling and law career.

‘’When in Law School, I was scouted for Miss Kenya beauty contest. Because of my height and bust waist hips, coordinates Chris Kirwa and team were convinced they had found that year’s winner,’’ she wrote.

“I took some modelling lessons where I learnt to walk as I twist my hips. Eventually, Mr Nyamu told me to choose between school and nonsense…Mboka ikazima hivo,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.