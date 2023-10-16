Monday, October 16, 2023 – Small-scale traders in Westlands have suffered huge losses after Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai and his team demolished their stalls that were still under construction.

In a statement, Alai confirmed storming the site along Muthangari Drive in Westlands on Sunday evening and flattening everything after noticing that the structures were being put up without a plan.

This comes even as the traders argued that they had received approval from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to set up the stalls.

However, Alai opposed the plan since it lacked input from the area residents.

“Everything should be planned. The traders built stalls without approval and cut down a tree planted roughly 30 or 40 years ago. How do you bring trees down because the Governor has asked you to set up stalls on the site?” he posed.

“There should be public participation before structures are set up. There was no involvement of area elected leaders. You cannot set up anything without involving area users, residents and leaders.”

Alai revealed that he secured a Ksh2.8 million package for traders affected by the demolitions. Each stall owner was paid a minimum of around Ksh200,000.

“People should avoid building for the sake of building. The traders should vacate to pave the way for the planting of trees and flowers.

“ You don’t have to choke life out of the city,” he added.

“I did for them what nobody does in Nairobi. They wanted to be evicted but I talked to businessmen and they were given Ksh2.8 million. No one left with less than Ksh200,000.”

However, one of the traders refuted receiving the payout.

The Westlands demolitions come amid another horrific demolition exercise in Athi River which President William Ruto okayed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST