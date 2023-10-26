Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A Kisumu court has jailed a Kisumu County employee for one year or a fine of Sh10,000.

This is after he was found guilty of disrupting President William Ruto’s 2021 rally.

The suspect, Wilson Ojuang Aminda, was accused of throwing stones while in the company of other accomplices during a campaign rally that the Head of State held in Lakeside City months before the 2022 polls.

The court ruled that his actions disrupted the peace at the event.

At the time of his arrest in November 2021, the suspect was accused of leading a group that reportedly stoned the convoy Ruto rode to the rally.

He was found guilty by a Kisumu Court on the morning of Thursday.

According to the court proceedings, the convict was accused of destroying five different vehicles that belonged to the government of Kenya at the Kondele roundabout.

Ruto served as the Deputy President at the time.

“Aminda created a disturbance by pelting stones at a crowd in a political rally and at the DP’s motorcade there by maliciously destroying a special land cruiser REG GKB 263G, GKB 741J, and a Toyota Hilux,” read the court papers in part.

He was therefore charged with two counts of destroying government property and acting in a manner that disrupted peace.

Aminda, however, pleaded not guilty in November 2021 and was released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000 with an alternative bond of Ksh500,000.

Shortly after the incident, the convict was arrested after he was featured in a video clip footage and photos that made rounds on social media.

