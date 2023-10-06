Friday, October 6, 2023 – Rogue askaris were filmed unleashing terror on a woman who was hawking in the streets of Eldoret to feed her family.

In the video, the ruthless Askaris are seen trying to arrest the woman during the swoop as she pleads for mercy.

The hapless woman tells the Askaris that she bought the items she was selling on credit but her pleas fall on deaf ears.

They continue harassing her and when a crowd gathers, one of the askaris asks his colleagues to step aside and let him handle the situation.

The video comes at a time when hawkers in major towns across the country are facing brutality from city council askaris.

When Ruto was campaigning, he said all hustles matter and vowed to protect hawkers.

However, he has remained silent as askaris continue to terrorize the hawkers.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.