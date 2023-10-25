Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Wedded people with intentions of marrying outside wedlock will be free to seek other partners even if their spouses are still alive if a new bill proposed by the Judiciary becomes law.

In a raft of amendments, Chief Justice Martha Koome has proposed repealing several sections of the Penal Code including Section 171 that touch on Bigamy.

Unions affected by the proposed law include marriages under religious weddings and legally recognised customary marriages.

Based on the current law, you cannot marry another person while your wife or husband is still alive if you are not separated.

The current Penal Code says that any legally married person who secretly weds outside their marriage is guilty of committing a felony and liable for five years imprisonment.

Section 172 of the Penal Code is also clear; stipulating that anyone who seeks someone else’s hand in marriage with ulterior motives including being dishonest and harbouring intentions to commit fraud is guilty of an offense.

Cases of infidelity and bigamy in marriage have been rampant in the country resulting in various court cases, some ending in imprisonment.

The Marriage Act of 2014 on polygamy was assented into law by former President Uhuru is not included in the Amendment Bill.

The Bill was passed in Parliament in March 2014 with most male MPs supporting it while female lawmakers fiercely opposed it.

