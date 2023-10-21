Saturday, October 21, 2023 – A man identified as Kehinde Olanipekun is reportedly now at large after allegedly macheting his wife, Damilola.

It was gathered that Damilola had accused her husband of sexually harassing her 14-year-old daughter, whom she had for another man before marrying him.

The next day, Olanipekun allegedly attacked his wife with a machete at their residence in and then fled the scene.

Damilola was subsequently rushed by her neighbours to the Federal Medical Centre but was later referred to another hospital due to the injuries inflicted on her by the fleeing husband.

Sharing her ordeal, Damilola told Punch;

“My daughter (Olanipekun’s stepdaughter) told me how my husband had been sexually harassing her whenever I was not at home. So I was disturbed when I got back home. So the following day I had to ask him, he didn’t deny it, but he apologised to me.

“On that fateful day, he said he was going to work and left. But not up to one hour, he came and locked the door from behind and brought out a machete inside the room; when I asked him why, he said he wanted to go and work at the site. Without any prior argument, the next thing is that he started hitting me with the machete.

“He punched my head and my face, grabbed his machete again, and started hitting every other part of my body. I fell, I couldn’t defend myself. When the neighbours heard my loud cry, they knocked at the door to rescue me, but the door was locked from behind.

“After a while, that he had run away, I opened the door, and the neighbours eventually rescued me. I was rushed to the hospital.”

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the incident, said the suspect is still on the run and has not been arrested.

Odunlami said;

“We have begun the search for the suspect, and investigation had commenced into the matter.”