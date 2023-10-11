Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Possible human remains have been found four months after the Titan tourist submarine imploded while on an expedition to see the Titanic, it has been confirmed.

Officials from the US Coast Guard confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that they had recovered the remaining missing debris from the OceanGate-made submersible, including what is believed to be human remains alongside a large portion of in-tact vessel.

They have been transported to US medical professionals for further analysis.

Recovery and transfer of the remaining parts were completed on Wednesday (October 4), and photos showing the intact titanium endcap of the 6.7 metre vessel were made public.

All five passengers were killed, including two British residents and one British national. Recovery efforts were conducted in the months after under an agreement with the US Navy, with more taking place earlier this month, on the ocean floor roughly 1,600 feet away from the infamous Titanic wreckage.

The Coast Guard previously said it recovered “presumed human remains” along with parts of the Titan after the debris field was located at a depth of 12,500 feet.

Investigators believe the Titan imploded as it made its descent into deep North Atlantic waters on June 18, although investigations to confirm that are still ongoing. They were roughly one hour and 45 minutes into the descent to the ocean when disaster seemingly struck.

It was originally thought that the vessel had got into difficulties, and was trapped down deep, leaving the five men on board with just 96 hours of oxygen by the time the search started, however they were pronounced dead soon after as the world watched on with hope that they might be found alive.