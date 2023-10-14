Saturday, October 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered the Ministry of Lands to revoke titles of parcels of land that have not been developed in Athi River for over 10 years.

Speaking at the launch of Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya at the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) in Athi River, Ruto stated that speculators who have been holding land without developing should be kicked out and the parcels transferred to EPZ.

Ruto also ordered that part of the land that was grabbed from the East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) and which the court directed be returned to the company should also be transferred to the EPZ.

Ruto noted that about 1,000 acres should be transferred from EAPCC to EPZ to enable the government’s efforts to expand the facility.

The directive is likely to face opposition from squatters who have been engaging the cement factory for years in a protracted legal battle.

